OpinionAnte-post Angles
I'm not giving up on Emily Upjohn for the Arc and have 25-1 and 40-1 fancies for the Nunthorpe

author image
Tom ParkWeekender editor

What a race. What Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse lacked in quantity it more than made up for in quality with Paddington and Emily Upjohn putting on a show for the ages as they battled up the Sandown hill in a thrilling encounter.

And it was the 'ages' that played a huge part in the result, with the three-year-old Paddington, in receipt of a 7lb weight-for-age allowance from the four-year-old filly, prevailing by a neck.

Paddington is clearly a high-class colt. He seems to have a turn of foot similar to that of the 2021 Eclipse winner St Mark’s Basilica, and he has the guts and resilience of Giant’s Causeway. The fact his trainer Aidan O’Brien has pinpointed the Sussex Stakes (even-money favourite) as his next target, which would be a fourth Group 1 in a little over two months, just goes to show how hardy Paddington is. 

Published on 9 July 2023Last updated 18:24, 9 July 2023
