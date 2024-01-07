'I can get my face around' - former Amo Racing rider Kevin Stott relishing freelance role

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Kevin Stott , Amo Racing's retained jockey until he was sacked in September, is set for his first rides for two months at Kempton on Wednesday and is determined to make his mark as a freelance in 2024.

Stott rose to prominence through his association with Kevin Ryan and linked up with Kia Joorabchian's Amo operation in February last year, replacing Rossa Ryan, who had been in the role in 2022.