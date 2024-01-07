'I can get my face around' - former Amo Racing rider Kevin Stott relishing freelance role
Kevin Stott, Amo Racing's retained jockey until he was sacked in September, is set for his first rides for two months at Kempton on Wednesday and is determined to make his mark as a freelance in 2024.
Stott rose to prominence through his association with Kevin Ryan and linked up with Kia Joorabchian's Amo operation in February last year, replacing Rossa Ryan, who had been in the role in 2022.
