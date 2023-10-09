FeatureBetting World
'How the hell are we supposed to solve this problem?' - bookies up in arms as banks continue to close accounts
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Racecourse bookmakers have reported banks closing down their bank accountsCredit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
Racecourse bookmakers continue to experience problems with banks closing their accounts and are increasingly frustrated by the lack of engagement with their issues.
In the wake of the row over the shutting down of ex-Ukip leader Nigel Farage's account in the summer, the Racing Post spoke to a number of bookmakers who have had their bank accounts closed without reason.
Conservative MP Philip Davies described the situation facing bookmakers as a "scandal" and covered the issue on the GB News programme he hosts with wife Esther McVey MP.
Published on 9 October 2023Last updated 18:04, 9 October 2023
more inBetting World
- Entain and 888 warnings highlight continued impact of regulatory headwinds
- Why we should be suspicious of the Gambling Commission's plans to rewrite problem gambling statistics
- Liberalisation of gambling could come in unexpected location
- It was a huge day for the gambling industry in parliament - here's what you might have missed
- Evidence of black market gambling continues to mount as restrictions on regulated betting increases
