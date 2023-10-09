'How the hell are we supposed to solve this problem?' - bookies up in arms as banks continue to close accounts

Racecourse bookmakers continue to experience problems with banks closing their accounts and are increasingly frustrated by the lack of engagement with their issues.

In the wake of the row over the shutting down of ex-Ukip leader Nigel Farage's account in the summer, the Racing Post spoke to a number of bookmakers who have had their bank accounts closed without reason.

Conservative MP Philip Davies described the situation facing bookmakers as a "scandal" and covered the issue on the GB News programme he hosts with wife Esther McVey MP.