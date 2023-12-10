Gordon Elliott star worth backing at 12-1 for Cheltenham after major weekend form boost
If you were in the El Fabiolo camp for the Champion Chase before the weekend, I doubt anything that happened at Sandown or Cork will have made you change your mind.
Not that Jonbon did anything wrong in the Tingle Creek. Edwardstone got closer to him this time than he managed at Cheltenham, but without looking dangerous.
I was impressed with El Fabiolo, though, in winning the Hilly Way. He looked really authoritative, dispatching the 150-rated Fil Dor without much fuss, even with a slightly scrappy jump at the last, and it shouldn’t be forgotten he has five and a half lengths over Jonbon on their Arkle running last season – that's quite a margin over two miles.
