Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnte-Post Angles
premium

Gordon Elliott star worth backing at 12-1 for Cheltenham after major weekend form boost

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor

If you were in the El Fabiolo camp for the Champion Chase before the weekend, I doubt anything that happened at Sandown or Cork will have made you change your mind.

Not that Jonbon did anything wrong in the Tingle Creek. Edwardstone got closer to him this time than he managed at Cheltenham, but without looking dangerous.

I was impressed with El Fabiolo, though, in winning the Hilly Way. He looked really authoritative, dispatching the 150-rated Fil Dor without much fuss, even with a slightly scrappy jump at the last, and it shouldn’t be forgotten he has five and a half lengths over Jonbon on their Arkle running last season – that's quite a margin over two miles.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 10 December 2023inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated 19:42, 10 December 2023

icon
more inAnte-Post Angles
more inAnte-Post Angles