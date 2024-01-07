Racing Post logo
Ante-Post Angles
premium

Gordon Elliott novice worth considering for the County Hurdle now non-runner no bet is in play

Abandonments and cancellations meant there was very little in the way of meaningful ante-post moves over the weekend. The most noteworthy event was the sole race at Naas on Sunday, which saw a quality mare in Brandy Love beaten, but good luck making sense of that given there was little or no visibility due to fog.

The most significant ante-post news recently has been William Hill’s decision to go non-runner no bet on all 28 races at the Cheltenham Festival, and I’ll give you three handicappers to consider with that in mind.

The 12-1 about King Of Kingsfield for the County Hurdle caught my eye.

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor

Published on 7 January 2024inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated 18:31, 7 January 2024

