Gordon Elliott novice worth considering for the County Hurdle now non-runner no bet is in play

Abandonments and cancellations meant there was very little in the way of meaningful ante-post moves over the weekend. The most noteworthy event was the sole race at Naas on Sunday, which saw a quality mare in Brandy Love beaten, but good luck making sense of that given there was little or no visibility due to fog.

The most significant ante-post news recently has been William Hill’s decision to go non-runner no bet on all 28 races at the Cheltenham Festival, and I’ll give you three handicappers to consider with that in mind.

The 12-1 about King Of Kingsfield for the County Hurdle caught my eye.