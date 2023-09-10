Racing Post logo
The Cook Review
premium

Genius training or ideal ground - what lay behind Auguste Rodin's dramatic revival in Irish Champion Stakes?

Auguste Rodin and Ryan Moore winning the Gr.1 Irish Champion Stakes. Leopardstown
Aidan O'Brien with Auguste Rodin after the colt's Irish Champion Stakes triumphCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It was the ground that won it. Auguste Rodin's victory in the Irish Champion Stakes was the prompt for a slew of adulation for Aidan O'Brien, now widely being lauded for turning the horse around after a dire effort in the King George.

Along with most others, I've been applying the 'genius' tag to O'Brien for a very long time but I'm not sure this horse's return to winning form is the absolute best example of the trainer's skills. Auguste Rodin is a big talent when conditions are right but can blow out completely if they don't suit; we've seen a lot of horses like that, representing a lot of different stables.

Musing on the King George, this column summarised Auguste Rodin's season as, "Derby-winning efforts on a sound surface and mystifying flops when there's juice underfoot". After a week of strong sun, Leopardstown's surface was pretty much ideal for him and produced a time ten seconds faster than last year's race.

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 10 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 10 September 2023
