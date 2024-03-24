With winners at 33-1 and 16-1, the Flat season has the answer for those turned off by Cheltenham

Those who complained about all the predictable outcomes at the Cheltenham Festival are presumably giving thanks for the return of Flat racing on turf. Only one winner at Doncaster on Saturday was returned at shorter than 4-1, there was a 16-1 triumph in the Brocklesby and the Lincoln produced a 33-1 hero, the biggest shock in the race since Zucchero in 2002.

If you showed the race to someone with no knowledge of those involved or their odds, they probably wouldn't have had Mr Professor as an outsider at any stage, so well did he travel. When the camera angle briefly switched to the inside at halfway, he could be seen hacking along, deep in his comfort zone in midfield, looking very menacing under David Egan in the purple silks of Amo Racing.

With two furlongs to go, they were on the heels of the leaders and everyone else was at full stretch. The only question was whether Mr Professor could see it out to the line, bearing in mind how the leaders had folded in the Spring Mile an hour earlier. He started to look a bit lonely as Lattam emerged from the pack in pursuit but there was still a length and a half between them at the line.