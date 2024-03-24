With winners at 33-1 and 16-1, the Flat season has the answer for those turned off by Cheltenham
Those who complained about all the predictable outcomes at the Cheltenham Festival are presumably giving thanks for the return of Flat racing on turf. Only one winner at Doncaster on Saturday was returned at shorter than 4-1, there was a 16-1 triumph in the Brocklesby and the Lincoln produced a 33-1 hero, the biggest shock in the race since Zucchero in 2002.
If you showed the race to someone with no knowledge of those involved or their odds, they probably wouldn't have had Mr Professor as an outsider at any stage, so well did he travel. When the camera angle briefly switched to the inside at halfway, he could be seen hacking along, deep in his comfort zone in midfield, looking very menacing under David Egan in the purple silks of Amo Racing.
With two furlongs to go, they were on the heels of the leaders and everyone else was at full stretch. The only question was whether Mr Professor could see it out to the line, bearing in mind how the leaders had folded in the Spring Mile an hour earlier. He started to look a bit lonely as Lattam emerged from the pack in pursuit but there was still a length and a half between them at the line.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 24 March 2024inThe Cook Review
Last updated 18:00, 24 March 2024
- Have we found Willie Mullins' weak spot? Top trainer can't even manage a place on festival Thursday
- Troubled Nicky Henderson yard gets a much-needed boost after leanest February since 1997
- A great weekend for Grand National clues - if you include horses going for the Irish version
- Hot favourites or surprise successes, it was always King Willie who was smiling at Leopardstown
- Young Freddies beat their experienced rivals to glory as festival clues abound
- Have we found Willie Mullins' weak spot? Top trainer can't even manage a place on festival Thursday
- Troubled Nicky Henderson yard gets a much-needed boost after leanest February since 1997
- A great weekend for Grand National clues - if you include horses going for the Irish version
- Hot favourites or surprise successes, it was always King Willie who was smiling at Leopardstown
- Young Freddies beat their experienced rivals to glory as festival clues abound