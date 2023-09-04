Evidence of black market gambling continues to mount as restrictions on regulated betting increases

While the Horseracing Bettors Forum prepares to meet UK sports minister Stuart Andrew on Wednesday to share its concerns over intrusive affordability checks, evidence emerges of increased black market activity.

The Asian Racing Federation council on anti-illegal betting and related financial crime continues to pile up evidence of the growth of black-market operators in the face of increased legalised restrictions around the world.

Although the ARF council has particular interest in the Asia region, its wide-ranging representation, led by chairman Martin Purbrick, former director of security and integrity at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, and including BHA chief regulatory officer Brant Dunshea, ensures international acclaim that the HBF is sure to draw on in its warnings to government ministers over the gambling review.