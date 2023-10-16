Entain and MGM enjoying a 'great marriage' despite speculation swirling around BetMGM
There has been plenty of speculation about the future of BetMGM, Entain and MGM Resorts' US joint venture, but it was all sweetness and light when the partners' respective chief executives were quizzed on the subject last week.
Analysts have raised the possibility of US casino giant MGM making a bid for Entain in recent weeks, although the American company has been distracted by a cyber-attack in September which cost it $100 million.
MGM first made an offer for Entain in 2021, which was rebuffed, but rumours it might return with another bid have never gone away, even after MGM's chief executive Bill Hornbuckle told analysts in February: "The simple answer on Entain is no, we've moved on."
