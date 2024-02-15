Caroline McCaldin's Gorthill can make his presence felt on hunter chasing scene

Gorthill was a fascinating addition to the open ranks at Kirkistown last Saturday in a race that already looked to have plenty of depth.

It featured Cheltenham Festival runner-up Winged Leader, Portrush scorer Jay Bee Why and Wowsham, who has been placed in top hunter chases at Down Royal and Thurles this season. The strength of the field resulted in Caroline McCaldin’s Gorthill being sent off as a 7-1 shot.

Winner of a six-year-old and upwards maiden on his fifth start, a victory that came having been beaten 52 lengths in a bumper, Gorthill then took a winners' race and a Downpatrick maiden hunter chase last season before finishing well adrift in a Perth novice hurdle. That profile makes this ten-length victory more impressive on his seasonal bow because he could easily be considered good value for the winning distance.

He offers further proof of the growing success that younger, progressive horses who have climbed the ranks in point-to-points are having in open company. McCaldin may have a smart open and hunter chase performer on her hands in this son of Rail Link.

Holycross trainer Pat Doyle has his team in top form for bumpers on the racecourse and points. After winning the bumper at Naas on Saturday, he saddled Youdecide to take the four-year-old maiden at Comea on Sunday. The son of Mahler is out of Pharney Lady, who won a Limerick bumper on her debut for Colin Bowe. In doing so, she saw off the attention of none other than Missunited, who went on to win the Group 3 Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood and was also beaten only half a length by Leading Light in the Group 1 Ascot Gold Cup.

Pharney Lady never won again in six further attempts but had illustrated her class, which seems to be passing on to her progeny. This is her first winner, although the Matthew Flynn O’Connor-trained The Whiskey Man was beaten only just under two lengths by French Dynamite in a Tralee point in 2019.

Almost exactly 13 years since the passing of jockey Jack Tyner, it was lovely to see a connection to him through the success of the impressive Eddie Power-trained The Top G in the five-year-old geldings' maiden at Tallow last Sunday. This son of Doyen is out of Exitnell, who was the final winner that Tyner rode at Dungarvanback in 2011. Racing has a lovely way of keeping a legacy alive and Jack was remembered fondly on Sunday with this victory.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Oldtown, first race 12.30pm

Sunday

Knockanard, first race 12.30pm

Nenagh, first race 1pm

Tinahely, first race 1pm

