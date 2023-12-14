L'Homme Presse return date revealed as owner says he retains 'complete and utter faith' in Grade 1 star

The owner of L'Homme Presse has said he retains "complete and utter faith" in his talented chaser and hopes a potential clash with Protektorat in the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield on January 21 can set him on the trail to Cheltenham Gold Cup glory.

L'Homme Presse won the Dipper, Scilly Isles and Brown Advisory in a spectacular novice chase season in 2021-22 before successfully defying a mark of 164 in the Rehearsal Chase the following November.

However, he has not been seen since sustaining an injury when unseating Charlie Deutsch at the final fence in the King George a month later. He was 9-4 favourite for the contest won by the subsequent Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame.

"He’s very well," Andy Edwards told the Racing Post on Thursday. "He’s moving nicely and we’re very happy with him. We have no issues or anything to be concerned about. The Fleur De Lys is option A. We’re not going for the King George as we didn't really like the race last year, but we felt we didn’t have many other options.

"Kempton is such a fast, sharp track and you’re turning an awful lot – he prefers to go left-handed and come raceday it was virtually good ground, which wouldn’t have suited him."

Andy Edwards: dreaming of Gold Cup glory with L'Homme Presse Credit: Andy Edwards

The Fleur De Lys Chase was first run in 2022 as part of Lingfield's Winter Million card and, although the conditions chase was abandoned this year, it could host a tantalising clash in 2024 with the 2022 Betfair Chase winner Protektorat also being aimed at the £165,000 prize.

"If you check the conditions of the race, I think Protektorat will have to give us 4lb," Edwards said. "We’ve never been frightened of racing against anybody, especially with this horse. I have complete and utter faith in him."

L'Homme Presse is the leading British contender for the Gold Cup in March, with only the Irish trio Galopin Des Champs, Gerri Colombe and Fastorslow ahead of him in the market as a general 16-1 chance, and Edwards is hopeful his eight-year-old can become a strong contender.

"He’s a Gold Cup horse and that’s the plan," he said. "Lingfield will be a test for him to see how well he’s come back from last year. We can’t make full plans and we’ve got to build towards something."

