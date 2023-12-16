Reports
premium
'A smooth, positive run' - Dan Skelton eyes valuable Lingfield race after Protektorat bounces back at Cheltenham
Protektorat: showed better form in Cheltenham third after disappointing at HaydockCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Dan Skelton believes Protektorat could go "very well" in next month's Fleur de Lys Chase after bouncing back to form at Cheltenham on Saturday.
The eight-year-old was sent off at 16-1 in the 3m2f handicap chase after finishing last of four in the Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock last month.
Conceding upwards of 15lb to his rivals, Protektorat stayed on well for third under Harry Skelton, chasing home the winner Broadway Boy and Threeunderthrufive.
more inReports
- 'You never have quite enough to repel the closer' - Ruby Walsh and company at their best in unpicking frantic feature
- 'Racing can be cruel' - Bryony Frost rues narrow miss aboard Il Ridoto in December Gold Cup
- Fairyhouse: 'You need a bit of luck in this game sometimes' - fortune turns for Sa Fureur as Elliott and Kennedy continue to fire
- Doncaster: Geromino! No stopping teen sensation Charlie Maggs in £50,000 dash
- Hereford: Handstands springs to impressive debut win to continue Ben Pauling and Tim Radford's golden week
