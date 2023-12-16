Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

'A smooth, positive run' - Dan Skelton eyes valuable Lingfield race after Protektorat bounces back at Cheltenham

PROTEKTORAT ridden by Bridget Andrews wins at AINTREE 4/12/21Photograph by Grossick Racing Photography 0771 046 1723
Protektorat: showed better form in Cheltenham third after disappointing at HaydockCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Dan Skelton believes Protektorat could go "very well" in next month's Fleur de Lys Chase after bouncing back to form at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The eight-year-old was sent off at 16-1 in the 3m2f handicap chase after finishing last of four in the Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock last month.

Conceding upwards of 15lb to his rivals, Protektorat stayed on well for third under Harry Skelton, chasing home the winner Broadway Boy and Threeunderthrufive. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jonathan HardingReporter

Published on 16 December 2023inReports

Last updated 16:22, 16 December 2023

icon
more inReports
more inReports