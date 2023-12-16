'A smooth, positive run' - Dan Skelton eyes valuable Lingfield race after Protektorat bounces back at Cheltenham

Dan Skelton believes Protektorat could go "very well" in next month's Fleur de Lys Chase after bouncing back to form at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The eight-year-old was sent off at 16-1 in the 3m2f handicap chase after finishing last of four in the Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock last month.

Conceding upwards of 15lb to his rivals, Protektorat stayed on well for third under Harry Skelton, chasing home the winner Broadway Boy and Threeunderthrufive.