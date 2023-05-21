Back this impressive weekend winner to follow up at Royal Ascot - and make note of one beaten at Newbury too

There were Royal Ascot clues all over the place at the weekend and I think the most telling came from , who has leapt into 9-2 favouritism for the Albany Stakes following an impressive debut success at Newmarket.

It looked a smart effort, as she had to pull out round the field to make her challenge, yet she got there comfortably to see off runners from the Ed Walker, Richard Hannon and George Boughey yards.

She comes from a family her trainer Roger Varian knows well. He trained her dam Baheeja, who was best over seven furlongs, and his comments after the race made it clear this performance was expected and that the next stop would be the Albany.