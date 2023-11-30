Always looking for the next big thing - the Gold Cup dream now moves on to Gerri Colombe
Selling horses out of Irish point-to-points has been a significant aspect of the National Hunt industry for many years now.
While sustaining a large volume of winners is essential in order to build confidence with purchasers, this is an industry built on specific dreams, dreams that surpass a mere handicap hurdle winner on a midweek card. Recent foal sales show the hunger that exists to discover that elite horse.
Champion point-to-point sire Mahler and champion jumps sire Yeats are being outperformed by sires of superstars such as Constitution Hill (Blue Bresil) and Douvan and Facile Vega (Walk In The Park).The same rules apply to Irish point-to-points.
Published on 30 November 2023inIrish point-to-point
Last updated 18:00, 30 November 2023
- Commercial market has taken over but last weekend proved the traditional grassroot connections are still there
- Festival favourite Ferns Lock starts off on road to Cheltenham in impressive fashion
- Quantum Boy's wide-margin victory on Sunday was rare but not unique
- The class of 2020 have turned into a talented bunch, especially Gold Cup hope Gerri Colombe
- 'We think he's a little bit special' - has Constitution Hill's point-to-point trainer found another star?
