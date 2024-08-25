Aidan O'Brien and Ballydoyle the only team in town this summer, Believing could have Group 1 glory within her grasp

Three key takeaways from this week . . .

O'Brien's dominant season shows no sign of letting up

Even by Aidan O'Brien's high standards, the Ebor meeting could scarcely have gone any better.

There has been one team in town all season and a sensational run on Wednesday saw the emergence of the year's most exciting juvenile in The Lion In Winter, Los Angeles grinding to victory in the Great Voltigeur and City Of Troy's stunning Juddmonte International performance to put the outcome of the British trainers' championship beyond any doubt.

Don't expect this Ballydoyle dominance to change much over the next two months, either. Away from York, three more high-class juveniles gave Coolmore a treble at the Curragh on Saturday.

Henri Matisse and Bedtime Story retained their unbeaten records, while Officer was an eyecatching debut winner of the opening 7f maiden. By Dubawi and out of dual Group 1 winner Hydrangea, he looks sure to step into Group 1 company later this season and could be a big player over middle distances next year.

The strength in depth among their two-year-olds is frightening, which bodes well for the major juvenile races next month and beyond.

Sam Hendry

Believing closing in on her big one

The theme of top sprints being spread around continued with Bradsell's victory in the Nunthorpe. The fact last year's King's Stand winner had been absent for so long before resuming his progress at pace means he could be the one to break that run and stamp his dominance over an open division.

However, the next five-furlong Group 1 could well have the name of Believing all over it if she heads for the Flying Five Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend.

Believing (far side) deserves to have her Nunthorpe run marked up Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Highclere Racing-owned filly has been running exceptionally well all season and her gallant second in the Nunthorpe resulted in a third consecutive new high mark on Racing Post Ratings.

While Big Evs’ camp looked to the draw as a reason for his underperformance, Believing, from the next stall over, came out much the best of those on the stands' side and George Boughey immediately set his sights on the Curragh, the track where she picked up a Group 2 in July.

A step back up to six furlongs at some point would surely suit given her style of racing, but for now she can pick up a richly deserved major prize over the minimum trip.

Sam Hendry

Take note of Bin Suroor juveniles

Saeed bin Suroor does not have the ammunition of old but his runners are very much worth noting, particularly in the juvenile division.

Bin Suroor landed the Hunt Cup with Wild Tiger at Royal Ascot in June and is operating at a strike-rate 27 per cent in Britain this year, with 11 winners, seven seconds and five thirds from 41 runners.

There has been encouragement to take for the Newmarket trainer from the three juveniles he has run this campaign, recording form figures of 21123.

Elwateen , a rare Shadwell runner for Bin Suroor, was well backed when making a successful debut at Kempton this month. The first foal of Prix Saint Alary winner Tawkeel is entered in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October.

Bin Suroor saddled his second juvenile winner of the season on Saturday with the impressive Midnight Thunder at Windsor. The son of Kodiac was an eyecatcher on his debut when second at Pontefract and took a nice step forward to score by four and three-quarter lengths.

These winners provide good markers for any other juveniles from the yard this season, so support for such runners would be a big positive.

Jack Haynes

