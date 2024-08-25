City Of Troy rules the world on turf after York triumph - but caveats remain over Juddmonte International form

City Of Troy looks deserving of his position at the head of this year's standings after dominating a big field for the Juddmonte International last week, but it's not an open and shut case.

His new Racing Post Rating of 129+ puts him 2lb ahead of the International runner-up Calandagan and King George winner Goliath, but his latest and best Group 1 win could hardly have worked out any better for him. Making all on a pace-favouring track with a following wind, City Of Troy received an excellent ride from Ryan Moore, with the race playing out far more favourably for him than Calandagan.

The impressive King Edward VII Stakes winner ran a mighty race to get involved from off the pace, and it came as no surprise to hear jockey Stephane Pasquier was fancying the idea of a rematch. With a highly progressive profile, Calandagan has improved with every run and it's unlikely the bare form he showed last week will prove his limit.