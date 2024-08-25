Vauban keeps my Melbourne dream alive - now I've got my eye on another Mullins star at 14-1 for the Cesarewitch

Does Vauban really stay? It's an interesting question in light of his Lonsdale Cup win on Friday, when he scrambled home by a short head having looked like winning easily.

William Buick said he may have got there too soon, and that's probably right. He has a good turn of foot, best deployed late to cope with any fast-finishers, as Al Nayyir was on this occasion.

Connections seem more than happy to go to the Melbourne Cup again and he is now a generally available 10-1 shot to give Willie Mullins a first win in the great race.