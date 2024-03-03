A good festival for Willie Mullins could see the 8-1 about this talented stayer disappear for post-Cheltenham target

We’re getting tantalisingly close to the tapes going up for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, so it shouldn’t be surprising there was little to affect the ante-post markets for the Cheltenham Festival over the weekend.

Occasionally the winner of the Morebattle tries their luck at the £100,000 Cheltenham bonus – and, in The Shunter's case, achieves it – but Saturday's local winner, Cracking Rhapsody, isn't entered at the festival and may instead go for a valuable novice handicap hurdle at Sandown on the final day of the season.

However, there was an interesting market mover for a big race just the other side of the festival.