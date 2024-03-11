This horse works better than Ballyburn - but, as we all know, work doesn’t win races
The record-breaking amateur rider looks forward to this week's action
It’s 1pm on the Monday of Cheltenham. We’ve finished riding out and we’re walking the horses at 2pm. I’m sitting at the kitchen table looking at Tuesday’s races. I’ve had to put jam in my porridge because I forgot to get honey. A bad start to the week.
Brian Hayes is shouting in from the living room that the house we’ve rented this year is too cold. Rachael Blackmore, rummaging in the fridge, replies that he’s more than welcome to find a different house next so. Amazing how women can say so much in so little.
I sip my mug of tea. I kinda like the house. Great selection of books in the bookcase (Pullman’s His Dark Materials catches my eye), they have a chest of board games and an X Box with Crash Bandicoot too. Mightn’t suit Harry Cobden, but it’ll do me just fine.
Published on 11 March 2024inPatrick Mullins
Last updated 16:28, 11 March 2024
- Patrick Mullins: 'I think about her, and smile. As I always will when I do'
- 'I'm not going to be beaten for being too weak' - JJ Slevin and Patrick Mullins talk tactics, styles and Fastorslow
- I overreacted but I was angry - my take on the Gaelic Warrior controversy
- I gave up buying Willie Christmas presents years ago - but my plan not to annoy him too much has paid off
- We came, we saw, we left with our tails between our legs - but I've never seen anything quite like it
