Four winners in four countries in five days and it ends with me feeling incredibly proud of my father - not that I say that to him

The week started rattling along in a London Tube from Liverpool Street to Paddington at 5.45am on Monday.

It’s an eclectic group of us screeching and whining along the tracks. A few going to work, gazing into their phones, one couple who are only coming home, gazing at each other, and a lone man standing dressed all in black. Black boots, black jeans, black leather jacket, black hat and black shades, with a black curly moustache. Although he’s probably looking at me with my saddle under my arm and my stick pointing out of my bag and thinking I’m the strange one.

There’s also a homeless guy, riding the train to nowhere, just happy to be warm and among people. Sometimes something makes you realise how lucky you are.