Four winners in four countries in five days and it ends with me feeling incredibly proud of my father - not that I say that to him
The week started rattling along in a London Tube from Liverpool Street to Paddington at 5.45am on Monday.
It’s an eclectic group of us screeching and whining along the tracks. A few going to work, gazing into their phones, one couple who are only coming home, gazing at each other, and a lone man standing dressed all in black. Black boots, black jeans, black leather jacket, black hat and black shades, with a black curly moustache. Although he’s probably looking at me with my saddle under my arm and my stick pointing out of my bag and thinking I’m the strange one.
There’s also a homeless guy, riding the train to nowhere, just happy to be warm and among people. Sometimes something makes you realise how lucky you are.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 29 April 2024inPatrick Mullins
Last updated 16:47, 29 April 2024
- When Patrick Mullins met Jack Kennedy: 'You could say I've been lucky - they're just broken bones and they heal'
- Game on for the trainers' title - but I'm watching from afar as my National dreams are soon dashed
- Another incredible festival for us - but Cheltenham is different now
- This horse works better than Ballyburn - but, as we all know, work doesn't win races
- Patrick Mullins: 'I think about her, and smile. As I always will when I do'
- When Patrick Mullins met Jack Kennedy: 'You could say I've been lucky - they're just broken bones and they heal'
- Game on for the trainers' title - but I'm watching from afar as my National dreams are soon dashed
- Another incredible festival for us - but Cheltenham is different now
- This horse works better than Ballyburn - but, as we all know, work doesn't win races
- Patrick Mullins: 'I think about her, and smile. As I always will when I do'