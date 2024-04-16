Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
16:15 Ffos LasHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
16:15 Ffos LasHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePatrick Mullins
premium

Game on for the trainers' title - but I'm watching from afar as my National dreams are soon dashed

The top amateur relives his oh so brief Grand National ride on Stattler and taking the lead in the trainers' title race

author image
Patrick MullinsJockey
Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

We’re not standing but we are starting. Some faster than others, as Mr Incredible is having second, third and possibly even fourth thoughts as I gallop past him. He’s the only horse I will pass, unfortunately.

Stattler gallops through the mist of sand kicked up by the 30 horses ahead of us and the first fence appears in between the gaps in the tails and breeches. We cross it well, Stattler relieved that at least it’s not a bank. I see a flash of purple and yellow silks on the grass. The loose horse is just in front of us as we rush to the second but he ducks left at the last moment and careers into another horse in mid-air before skidding out of view on the landing side. Better they skid out of view than into view in these situations generally.

It’s actually unusual to be watching on from the back like this. I’ve never gone out with a plan to hunt around for the first lap in the National before. A head appears on my inside as the big ditch looms. Mr Incredible has caught up. His instructions were not to hunt around for the first lap, but here he is.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 16 April 2024inPatrick Mullins

Last updated 15:49, 16 April 2024

iconCopy
more inPatrick Mullins
more inPatrick Mullins