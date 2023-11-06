William Jarvis: 'I'd have liked to go on - but 38 years is no mean achievement'
Peter Thomas meets a trainer bringing down the curtain on a wonderful career and a Newmarket dynasty
William Jarvis is only half joking when he sums up his career in racing with a little rudimentary mathematics. "I'd say 98 per cent of the time I've loved it and the other two per cent I've forgotten," he calculates, taking stock of a 38-year stint as a trainer that has now drawn to a close.
He's enjoyed the highs, learned that the lows have to be navigated and endured, and that way the ledger of satisfaction has a good chance of ending up in the black.
The only problem is this: what becomes of a turf 'lifer' when the licence isn't renewed and the unceasing daily routine of early starts, long days and difficult horses finally does cease, leaving a yawning void to be filled by who knows what?
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'I came into racing with no qualifications and dyslexia, and now I'm a qualified coach'
- Roger Charlton: 'The odds were unimaginable - it was like sitting at the poker table and constantly getting dealt four aces'
- 'You have to pinch yourself' - how Constitution Hill and Shishkin created an unlikely celebrity
- Robert Havlin: 'You'd be lying if you said you weren't disappointed at times - you've got to smile through gritted teeth'
- John McConnell: 'It's hard to believe I've had a Cheltenham Festival winner - I probably suffer from imposter syndrome'
- 'I came into racing with no qualifications and dyslexia, and now I'm a qualified coach'
- Roger Charlton: 'The odds were unimaginable - it was like sitting at the poker table and constantly getting dealt four aces'
- 'You have to pinch yourself' - how Constitution Hill and Shishkin created an unlikely celebrity
- Robert Havlin: 'You'd be lying if you said you weren't disappointed at times - you've got to smile through gritted teeth'
- John McConnell: 'It's hard to believe I've had a Cheltenham Festival winner - I probably suffer from imposter syndrome'