William Jarvis: 'I'd have liked to go on - but 38 years is no mean achievement'

William Jarvis is only half joking when he sums up his career in racing with a little rudimentary mathematics. "I'd say 98 per cent of the time I've loved it and the other two per cent I've forgotten," he calculates, taking stock of a 38-year stint as a trainer that has now drawn to a close.

He's enjoyed the highs, learned that the lows have to be navigated and endured, and that way the ledger of satisfaction has a good chance of ending up in the black.

The only problem is this: what becomes of a turf 'lifer' when the licence isn't renewed and the unceasing daily routine of early starts, long days and difficult horses finally does cease, leaving a yawning void to be filled by who knows what?