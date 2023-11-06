Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewWilliam Jarvis
premium

William Jarvis: 'I'd have liked to go on - but 38 years is no mean achievement'

Peter Thomas meets a trainer bringing down the curtain on a wonderful career and a Newmarket dynasty

author image
Peter ThomasRacing Writer of the Year
'Something to be proud of': William Jarvis at home at Phantom House Stables in Newmarket
'Something to be proud of': William Jarvis at home at Phantom House Stables in NewmarketCredit: Edward Whitaker

William Jarvis is only half joking when he sums up his career in racing with a little rudimentary mathematics. "I'd say 98 per cent of the time I've loved it and the other two per cent I've forgotten," he calculates, taking stock of a 38-year stint as a trainer that has now drawn to a close.

He's enjoyed the highs, learned that the lows have to be navigated and endured, and that way the ledger of satisfaction has a good chance of ending up in the black.

The only problem is this: what becomes of a turf 'lifer' when the licence isn't renewed and the unceasing daily routine of early starts, long days and difficult horses finally does cease, leaving a yawning void to be filled by who knows what?

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 6 November 2023inInterviews

Last updated 18:00, 6 November 2023

icon
more inInterviews
more inInterviews