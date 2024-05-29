All rise, the court is now in session. Members of the jury, your duty today will be to determine whether the defendant, Mr Aidan Patrick O'Brien , is guilty or not guilty of building up City Of Troy to be something he is not, based only on facts and evidence provided in this case.

Mr O'Brien did something similar last year when Auguste Rodin beat only two stragglers home in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, but the trainer defended his colt determinedly in the build-up to the Derby. He was found not guilty of perjury after the strapping son of Deep Impact handed him a ninth victory in the Epsom Classic. He fought tooth and nail to clear his client's name and won. It was a glorious vindication.

Objection, your honour. This testimony is not relevant to the facts of this case.