'That day changed our lives - everything that's happened since has gone back to that'

Often a trainer making their breakthrough at the highest level can experience a false dawn. Despite proving beyond all doubt they can do the job, it does not always lead to a sudden influx of owners, nor sadly the overnight doubling of horses in the yard.

Yet the surprise success of Look Here in the 2008 Oaks did prove to be a seminal moment for Ralph Beckett . Indeed, the exquisite pedigrees of many of the horses we watch work at Kimpton Down Stables, which the trainer effortlessly reels off, can be traced back to that afternoon in June.

A framed photo and racecard in the hallway of his home serve as a more permanent reminder of how far he has come since that day and a jumping-off point from which to discuss a filly who not only provided Beckett with his first Group 1 but completely altered the trajectory of his career.