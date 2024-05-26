'That day changed our lives - everything that's happened since has gone back to that'
Ralph Beckett tells Jonathan Harding about a seismic Epsom triumph and his hopes of further Classic success
Often a trainer making their breakthrough at the highest level can experience a false dawn. Despite proving beyond all doubt they can do the job, it does not always lead to a sudden influx of owners, nor sadly the overnight doubling of horses in the yard.
Yet the surprise success of Look Here in the 2008 Oaks did prove to be a seminal moment for Ralph Beckett. Indeed, the exquisite pedigrees of many of the horses we watch work at Kimpton Down Stables, which the trainer effortlessly reels off, can be traced back to that afternoon in June.
A framed photo and racecard in the hallway of his home serve as a more permanent reminder of how far he has come since that day and a jumping-off point from which to discuss a filly who not only provided Beckett with his first Group 1 but completely altered the trajectory of his career.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'I never dial myself down, so when I ride I still put on my mascara' - Patrick Mullins meets Aine O'Connor
- 'I've made mistakes and there was definitely plenty of frustration - but now I'm where I want to be'
- George Scott: 'Things had to change for us to stay in the conversation - and I think it's allowed us to become relevant again'
- Rose Dobbin: 'You go to the races nervous and your worst fears would come true'
- Rod Street: 'Racing spends a lot of time talking to itself in a bubble - we're not blessed with people who inhabit the wider world'
- 'I never dial myself down, so when I ride I still put on my mascara' - Patrick Mullins meets Aine O'Connor
- 'I've made mistakes and there was definitely plenty of frustration - but now I'm where I want to be'
- George Scott: 'Things had to change for us to stay in the conversation - and I think it's allowed us to become relevant again'
- Rose Dobbin: 'You go to the races nervous and your worst fears would come true'
- Rod Street: 'Racing spends a lot of time talking to itself in a bubble - we're not blessed with people who inhabit the wider world'