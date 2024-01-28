Racing Post logo
James Best
premium

'Some jockeys say they don't know how I do it - but I've fulfilled my childhood dream'

James Best talks Catherine Macrae through the relentless grind of a self-proclaimed 'journeyman jockey'

Catherine MacraeReporter
James Best at Lingfield in November 2023
James Best: winner of the Classic Chase this monthCredit: Bryn Lennon

In a career forged largely by danger and disappointment, a vital trait for any jockey is the ability to celebrate the highs when they come.

It is not always easy to do, particularly when one triumph can be swiftly followed by defeat less than an hour later, but no-one could accuse James Best of letting a golden opportunity pass him by.

For anyone watching this month's Classic Chase, Best's ability to savour the moment was plain to see. The 33-year-old jockey roared in jubilation as he crossed the line on My Silver Lining to land Warwick's marathon chase and was quick to declare the success the best day of his career. 

Published on 28 January 2024inInterviews

Last updated 18:00, 28 January 2024

