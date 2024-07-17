- More
'It's about racegoers and customers' - how some of Britain's biggest racecourses have joined forces to shape the sport's future
Industry editor Bill Barber talks to Alex Eade, who represents Britain's five biggest independent tracks
Ascot, Chester, Goodwood, Newbury and York – they are five of Britain's biggest and best racecourses but traditionally independent, not only of major groups like the Jockey Club and Arena Racing Company but of each other.
However, the five have decided to become more closely aligned under the existing banner of the Large Independent Racecourses group (LIR), with the view of helping to shape the future of British racing.
They are led by Alex Eade, who took over as secretary general in 2023, succeeding industry veteran Charles Barnett.
- 'I did a striptease off the cuff in front of millions - so it's hard to be embarrassed if you do a bad interview on a racecourse'
- Rossa Ryan: 'I'm not that clever so I have to be a grafter - and my biggest fear is failure'
- 'Dundalk is unique - you've got the horseracing and once that's over the greyhounds start so the craic is just mighty'
- 'I couldn't watch the Derby - the plan was that I'd ride Ambiente Friendly, so it was a bit of a shock'
- 'I enjoy the amusing side of life - if I were ever going to be hanged I like to think I'd have a joke with the noose man'