'It's about racegoers and customers' - how some of Britain's biggest racecourses have joined forces to shape the sport's future

Ascot, Chester, Goodwood, Newbury and York – they are five of Britain's biggest and best racecourses but traditionally independent, not only of major groups like the Jockey Club and Arena Racing Company but of each other.

However, the five have decided to become more closely aligned under the existing banner of the Large Independent Racecourses group (LIR), with the view of helping to shape the future of British racing.

They are led by Alex Eade, who took over as secretary general in 2023, succeeding industry veteran Charles Barnett.