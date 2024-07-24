'I can't believe how quickly things have happened' - Ireland's latest teenage sensation on his big wins and greater ambitions

It is easy to forget just how young these young lads actually are. After giving a running commentary of his glorious 2023 Galway Plate steer on Ash Tree Meadow and reflecting on his maiden Cheltenham Festival success, as well as some inside info on what Gordon Elliott is really like, Danny Gilligan is asked for his idol growing up.

"Jack," he says. Yes, it is Jack Kennedy he is referring to, and instantly the interviewer feels about a hundred.

"I always looked up to Jack. I remember growing up and watching Jack and saying to myself 'Wow, hopefully someday I can be as good as him."