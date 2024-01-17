Richard Dunwoody: 'I can't change the past - not the moods, the rows, the self-hating, the anger or the madness'
Lee Mottershead goes inside the mind of a man who battled body and brain
On the eve of his 60th birthday, we have republished this interview from March 2022 with the legendary three-time champion jockey
Towards the end of our conversation, at around the time when it seems all the main topics have been covered and goodbyes are imminent, Richard Dunwoody builds up a fresh head of steam.
While looking out to mountains from his home in Spain, one of the greatest jockeys in jump racing history has spoken of the torment he carried through stages of his remarkable career. He has been strikingly upfront about the self-loathing, the sauna marathons, insomnia and injuries. A light has been shone on life as it was then and life as it has become.
Published on 17 January 2024inInterviews
Last updated 14:00, 17 January 2024
- Charlotte Jones: 'Five winners in a row and I don't pick up an outside ride - if I was a boy, would that be different?'
- David Elsworth: 'I really do feel a right dick - I can't stand vanity and now people are going to think Elsie spends all day watching Desert Orchid'
- Martin Cruddace: 'The fixation on media rights is economically illiterate - I'll never allow a trainer to tell this company how it should be run'
- Olive Nicholls: 'Longer term I would love to train - and at some point I will join Dad'
- 'People think TV and film work is glamorous but it was horrific - and now I want to be taken seriously as a trainer'