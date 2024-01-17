On the eve of his 60th birthday, we have republished this interview from March 2022 with the legendary three-time champion jockey

Towards the end of our conversation, at around the time when it seems all the main topics have been covered and goodbyes are imminent, Richard Dunwoody builds up a fresh head of steam.

While looking out to mountains from his home in Spain, one of the greatest jockeys in jump racing history has spoken of the torment he carried through stages of his remarkable career. He has been strikingly upfront about the self-loathing, the sauna marathons, insomnia and injuries. A light has been shone on life as it was then and life as it has become.