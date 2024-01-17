Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Interviews
premium

Richard Dunwoody: 'I can't change the past - not the moods, the rows, the self-hating, the anger or the madness'

Lee Mottershead goes inside the mind of a man who battled body and brain

Richard Dunwoody, in Spain, the country he has made his home
Richard Dunwoody, in Spain, the country he has made his homeCredit: Olivia McDonald

On the eve of his 60th birthday, we have republished this interview from March 2022 with the legendary three-time champion jockey

Towards the end of our conversation, at around the time when it seems all the main topics have been covered and goodbyes are imminent, Richard Dunwoody builds up a fresh head of steam.

While looking out to mountains from his home in Spain, one of the greatest jockeys in jump racing history has spoken of the torment he carried through stages of his remarkable career. He has been strikingly upfront about the self-loathing, the sauna marathons, insomnia and injuries. A light has been shone on life as it was then and life as it has become. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 17 January 2024inInterviews

Last updated 14:00, 17 January 2024

icon
more inInterviews
more inInterviews