‘My sister’s last wish was for us to go racing that day’ - the extraordinary story of a most unlikely Champion Hurdle heroine
Peter Thomas talks to Richard Price about his 1994 Champion Hurdle winner Flakey Dove
Richard Price and his wife Jane are very proudly English, no matter how many people think their home county of Herefordshire is in Wales. The couple do, however, share some form of kinship with one proud racing Welshman, Sirrell Griffiths, who inked his name on the Ordnance Survey by winning the 1990 Gold Cup with the 100-1 shot Norton's Coin.
It's not so much the bare facts of the victory that resonate, but that Griffiths annexed the great prize having spent the best part of the morning milking his cows – of which he had far more than racehorses.
At Eaton Hall Farm, the old family home on the River Lugg, near Leominster, Richard Price pulled off a similarly impressive feat of 'mixed agriculture' 30 years ago, when he woke early to do his bit in the lambing shed before heading off to the greatest arena in jump racing to beat the ‘proper trainers’ and win the 1994 Champion Hurdle with his mare Flakey Dove.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 3 March 2024inInterviews
Last updated 18:00, 3 March 2024
- 'If he won the Stayers' that would be the moment to retire - what else would he have to prove?'
- 'Our house burnt down - and the Gold Cup was definitely the thing I was most upset to lose as it took four years and two noses to win'
- 'Everyone at my daughter's primary school thinks I'm famous - she's on her own racing journey and it's inspired her again'
- 'This is our festival and we're going to compete, throw our best darts at it and serve it up to whoever turns up'
- 'The Cheltenham Festival winner is a box I really need to tick - and we've been robbed a couple of times'
- 'If he won the Stayers' that would be the moment to retire - what else would he have to prove?'
- 'Our house burnt down - and the Gold Cup was definitely the thing I was most upset to lose as it took four years and two noses to win'
- 'Everyone at my daughter's primary school thinks I'm famous - she's on her own racing journey and it's inspired her again'
- 'This is our festival and we're going to compete, throw our best darts at it and serve it up to whoever turns up'
- 'The Cheltenham Festival winner is a box I really need to tick - and we've been robbed a couple of times'