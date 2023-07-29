Ado McGuinness: 'Galway is a place where you can make a name for yourself, even an ordinary fella like myself'

As we stand on the strand at Rush in north County Dublin on the east coast of Ireland I wonder why Ado McGuinness is so attracted to the west coast for seven days of summer.

"Galway is a place where an ordinary fella can get results," he says with the sort of smile that makes me think his rendezvous with Ballybrit is unlikely to fizzle out any time soon.

"When I started off I was a small, ordinary fella and it was very hard to get yourself going at a big track like Cheltenham or anywhere like that. But you could get a nice well-handicapped horse who could do very well at Galway. An ordinary fella can make a name for himself at Galway.