News
premium

City Of Troy drifts to odds-against as Juddmonte International attracts record-breaking field of top-class rivals

City Of Troy (Ryan Moore) wins the Derby at Epsom
City Of Troy: favourite of 13 runners in the Juddmonte International at YorkCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

City Of Troy will have to overcome a record-breaking field if he is to take his step next towards greatness in Wednesday's Juddmonte International and the brilliant Derby winner has drifted out to odds-against with bookmakers, reflecting the size of the task he faces on the first day of York's Ebor meeting.

The Classic-winning colt did not need to improve on his stunning Epsom performance to win last month's Coral-Eclipse in workmanlike fashion, but the manner of his hard-fought Sandown success had not stopped him from being odds-on for the £1.25 million highlight since the start of the month.

However, after a record 13 runners were declared for the Group 1, including smart filly Bluestocking, Derby second Ambiente Friendly and raiders from France and Japan, bookmakers were predicting that City Of Troy will still prove popular with punters on the day in what could amount to a livelier betting heat than usual.

