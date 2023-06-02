World Pool hoping early start for Derby could result in record turnover

World Pool executives are hoping the unusually early start time for the Betfred Derby could result in record turnover.

The premier Classic, which will be staged at 1.30pm on Saturday to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United, generated the highest single-race turnover of all World Pool races last year – £6.7 million.

It will be 8.30pm in Hong Kong when the stalls are scheduled to open for the Derby, and there is clearly the potential for a significant turnover boost.

World Pool, the largest multinational pool betting operation created and powered by the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), involves 28 countries, with all bets commingled. More than £30m was bet into World Pool on Derby day last year.

Michael Fitzsimons, executive director of wagering products at HKJC, said: “For the last two years we’ve seen strong betting turnover on Derby day, as well as good growth from 2021 to 2022, so we’re looking forward to another big day for World Pool on Saturday.

“The Derby is a race that captivates the imagination of racing fans worldwide and with this season’s renewal attracting a big field and the chance to witness Frankie Dettori’s last ever ride in the famous race, we hope it will again prove popular with people betting into World Pool. It will also be interesting to see how the earlier start time affects turnover.”

Alex Frost: "The Tote is the place to bet on Derby day"

Alex Frost, chief executive of UK Tote Group, said: “For every racing fan looking for the best odds, the Tote is the place to bet on Derby day, while the sport will benefit from the additional income generated by World Pool.”

Derby day is just one of a record 18 racedays in Britain and Ireland in this year’s World Pool. Racecourses receive between £500,000 and £800,000 per World Pool fixture from media rights payments and their share of betting revenue.

It has provided a key growth area for British and Irish racing since 2019 when Royal Ascot became the first meeting in Britain to benefit from punters around the world betting into a common tote pool.

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.