William Hill to sponsor Aintree's inaugural Boxing Day card featuring Grade 1 Formby

Aintree’s inaugural Boxing Day meeting has received a major boost with the announcement that William Hill will sponsor the Grade 1 Formby Novices’ Hurdle .

The Formby, formerly known as the Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle and staged at Sandown in January, was moved to headline Aintree’s new Boxing Day fixture that was created as part of the BHA’s changes to the jumps programme.

Aintree previously did not stage racing after its Becher Chase fixture at the start of December until the Grand National meeting in April.

William Hill are sponsoring all but one contest on Tuesday’s seven-race card including the Formby, which is set to form part of ITV’s coverage along with four races from Kempton and Wetherby’s Rowland Meyrick Chase.

The bookmaker's spokesman Lee Phelps said: “While many are winding down for Christmas the racing world is revving up. Boxing Day is always massive in the racing calendar and this year is even bigger with Aintree hosting its first ever December 26 meeting.”

Nicky Henderson won the Grade 1 highlight with Constitution Hill in 2022 and the Seven Barrows trainer could be represented by the unbeaten Jango Baie. Grade 2 winners Florida Dreams, Lookaway and Kamsinas could also feature in the £80,000 contest.

Phelps added: “Our place as the official betting partner of the Grand National Festival in April is a very important one and we’re delighted to be further expanding our relationship with Aintree.

"Boxing Day races tend to draw big crowds, which is one draw of being involved as a sponsor, while the Grade 1 Formby is sure to play a starring role in the wider Christmas coverage of the sport.”

