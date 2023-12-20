'No reason' Shishkin will refuse to race again say connections after eight confirmed for seismic King George showdown

Nicky Henderson believes Shishkin is the forgotten horse in a dazzling Ladbrokes King George VI Chase line-up but all attention will be on the six-time Grade 1 winner at the start, where a significant change since his Ascot mishap could make the difference.

Shishkin was one of eight confirmations for the King George on Wednesday, with market principals Allaho, Bravemansgame and Gerri Colombe also in contention. The Real Whacker, Royale Pagaille, Hewick and Frodon also stood their ground.

George Daly, Henderson's assistant, rides out the nine-year-old every day and will be with him across the day at Kempton, including the start. His presence is a key part of avoiding a repeat of the 1965 Chase at Ascot, where Shishkin planted his feet as the tapes lifted despite the urgings of jockey Nico de Boinville.

Daly, nephew of trainer Henry, was overseeing the Seven Barrows string at Haydock that day but will be in attendance at Kempton, where the two-time Cheltenham Festival winner faces the most stringent test of his career against the likes of Allaho, Bravemansgame and, potentially, Gerri Colombe.

"There’s no reason to think he won’t start but it was the same at Ascot," said Daly, in his fourth year with Henderson. "We didn’t think it’d happen otherwise we’d have sent someone down to the start. I’ll be down there making sure he’s happy and if Nico runs into trouble, we’ll sort it out. We just hope it was a one-off.

"He’s the best horse I’ve sat on for a long time. He’s fine at home, no different to most horses. He’s A1 at the moment. It's the biggest race in the country outside of Cheltenham and Aintree and it's the Christmas showpiece, so it'd be nice to win it."

Shishkin (right) in action on the way to victory in the Aintree Bowl Credit: Michael Steele

Henderson – who will also field Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle on the card – spoke with caution ahead of Kempton as Shishkin goes into the race without a prep run. A week after Ascot, he was set to line up in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle before the fixture was abandoned and he did not take part in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle after being declared.

No horse has won the King George without a previous start since Racing Post records began in 1986 and Shishkin is a 13-2 chance to break the trend, although his trainer did provide an upbeat report.

"I keep saying I don’t see how you can win a King George without having a [prep] race but, for him, he's going really well and his schooling the other morning was fantastic. I’m not going to say I think he’ll win but I do think he can run very well," the trainer said at a media morning organised by the Jockey Club.

"He might run really well but just not get home. Some people might think it’s an easy three miles because there’s no hills, it’s flat and it’s fast but in the King George you’ve got to stay and be fit. There’s no hiding place or opportunity to take a blow or have a breather, it’s jump, jump, jump and flat out around a bend.

"When he won the Supreme he was a very good horse and he still is – it’s just taken us a bit longer to realise he’s a three-miler and not a two-miler. He’s proven what he can do over three, so let’s stick to it. He’s the forgotten horse in the race and nobody seems to be talking about him."

Elsewhere, Jango Baie will represent Henderson in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle, formally known as the Tolworth and held at Aintree for the first time. Smart novice Willmount is expected to feature in the 2m introductory hurdle at Newbury on December 30.

King George VI Chase entries

Allaho Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Bravemansgame Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Frodon Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Gerri Colombe Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott Hewick Shark Hanlon

Shark Hanlon Royale Pagaille Venetia Williams

Venetia Williams Shishkin Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson The Real Whacker Patrick Neville

bet365: 15-8 Allaho, 11-4 Bravemansgame, 5 Gerri Colombe, 11-2 Shishkin, 8 The Real Whacker, 9 Royale Pagaille, 20 Hewick, 40 Frodon

Read these next:

Nicky Henderson braced for nervy Christmas as 'unbelievable' Constitution Hill gets set to light up festive period

2023 King George VI Chase at Kempton: assessing the top contenders for the big race on Boxing Day

'We’re going to Ascot' - Jonbon poised for Clarence House as fearless Nicky Henderson ready for El Fabiolo rematch

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.