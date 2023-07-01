ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Saturday

12.20 Newcastle

JenningsBet Festival Handicap, 6f

Batal Dubai, Magical Spirit and Animate are all course winners, but Raatea brings the best recent form and attempts to follow up last year's success in this race off a 5lb higher mark, having been raised 3lb rise for his win at Haydock last time. Lethal Levi, last seen in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot, is interesting on his all-weather debut.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SOLDIER'S MINUTE

A smart performer on AW and he's been catching the eye on turf this year; interesting

Soldier's Minute 12:20 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Keith Dalgleish

12.40 Newmarket

Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 6f

Star Of Mystery steps up in grade after emphatically getting off the mark at the second attempt by 11 lengths at Haydock. Indispensable, Unbreak My Heart, Denruth Diamond and Neverstopdreaming also made use of their experience to win last time, while What A Question and Cry Fiction aim to build on winning debuts.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: UNBREAK MY HEART

Solid effort on debut, then won at Bath; pedigree suggests she'll do better yet

Unbreak My Heart 12:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: John Fahy Tnr: Clive Cox

12.55 Newcastle

JenningsBet Chipchase Stakes (Group 3), 6f

William Haggas and Tom Marquand combined to win this sprint 12 months ago with Sense Of Duty and the pair have a good chance of following up with course-and-distance winner Tiber Flow. Brad The Brief, last seen in Group 1 company on Champions Day, has his first domestic run on the all-weather since September 2019. Buckingham Palace hero Witch Hunter attempts to follow up his shock 50-1 Royal Ascot success.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SPYCATCHER

Classy on his day and he's looked better than ever this year; strong claims

Spycatcher 12:55 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

1.15 Newmarket

Cavani Menswear Sartorial Sprint Fred Archer Stakes (Listed), 1m4f

New London makes his first since finishing second in the St Leger and won on his only previous start on the July course last season. Al Aasy also has course-winning form and arrives on the back of a confidence-boosting Listed win at Ascot. Last year's second Kemari, 2021 winner Outbox and Phantom Flight complete the line-up.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PHANTOM FLIGHT

Pedigree suggests this new trip will eke out further improvement from him; interesting

Phantom Flight 13:15 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: James Horton

1.30 Newcastle

JenningsBet Northumberland Vase Handicap, 2m½f

Blow Your Horn bids to complete a four-timer for Ian Williams, who won this consolation race in 2017. Citizen General attempts to reverse the form of his Lingfield second to Appier, while course-and-distance winner Mostly Sunny could go one better than his second at Goodwood last time. Hadrianus was last seen in the Queen's Vase and looks interesting dropping in class and competing in a handicap for the first time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BLOW YOUR HORN

Readily completed hat-trick at Pontefract and runs off just 1lb higher today

Blow Your Horn 13:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ian Williams

1.50 Newmarket

Cavani Menswear Fashion Face-Off Frenzy Criterion Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Aldaary makes his first start at Group level on his seasonal debut having won a Haydock Listed race on his only run as a four-year-old last season. Last year's winner Pogo has yet to show the same kind of form this year, so Berkshire Shadow could be the main danger after solid runs in the Lockinge and the Queen Anne. John of Gaunt winner Jumby is also respected.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: AUDIENCE

Easy winner at Leicester when last seen; may be capable of further progress; interesting

Audience 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

2.05 Newcastle

JenningsBet Northumberland Plate Handicap, 2m½f

Golden Rules has been heavily supported and defied a 638-day layoff to make a winning stable debut for Deborah Faulkner in March. Adjuvant won well at Newmarket in May and tackles the all-weather for the first time for Michael Bell, who won this feature staying contest in 2007 with Juniper Girl. Zoffee took the consolation race on this card 12 months ago and bids to emulate that result in the main event.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LAW OF THE SEA

Fourth in Chester Cup, second at Haydock and fourth over 2m4f at Royal Ascot; player

Law Of The Sea 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ian Williams

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 12.55 Newcastle: SPYCATCHER

Race 2, 1.15 Newmarket: PHANTOM FLIGHT

Race 3, 1.30 Newcastle: BLOW YOUR HORN

Race 4, 1.40 Curragh: CITY OF TROY

Race 5, 1.50 Newmarket: AUDIENCE

Race 6, 1.57 Chester: ETOILE D'ALEXANDRE

Race 7, 2.05 Newcastle: LAW OF THE SEA

Read these next:

'He should be unbeaten at Newcastle' - quotes and analysis for the Chipchase Stakes

'He's an exciting horse' - which trainer thinks his runner can improve on finishing second in a Classic?

'This has been the target for a while' - trainers on their Northumberland Plate contenders at Newcastle

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.