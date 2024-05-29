Should you back or avoid these four favourites at Epsom's Derby festival?
We assess the chances of four hot favourites across Epsom’s two-day Derby festival . . .
Emily Upjohn
Race: Coronation Cup (3.10 Friday)
Odds: 5-6
Emily Upjohn was an unlucky loser in the 2022 Oaks, in which she stumbled leaving the stalls and lost ground before rallying to lose out in a head-bob to the Aidan O’Brien-trained Tuesday.
John and Thady Gosden’s mare has since claimed Group 1 wins in the Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot and back at Epsom, where she had the high-class Westover a length and three-quarters behind in last year's Coronation Cup.
Emily Upjohn made an encouraging return when fifth in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan and receives weight from lower-rated rivals here.
Verdict: Goes well fresh and this looks weaker than last year’s running, so difficult to oppose. BACK
Ylang Ylang
Race: Betfred Oaks (4.30 Friday)
Odds: 9-4
Aidan O’Brien’s filly ended her juvenile campaign with a Group 1 win in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket, where she showed strong stamina reserves.
She reappeared with a staying-on fifth back at Newmarket in last month’s 1,000 Guineas. The extra half-mile at Epsom looks sure to suit Ylang Ylang on that evidence, and she won’t mind the easing conditions given that she is 2-2 on soft ground.
Verdict: Holds the strongest form in the field and looks to have been crying out for this trip. BACK
Running Lion
Race: Princess Elizabeth Stakes (2.00 Saturday)
Odds: 2-1
Running Lion looked potentially above average when bounding clear in last season’s Pretty Polly Stakes but she failed to kick on afterwards, ending her campaign with a midfield finish in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot.
She was backed into 6-4 favouritism for the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes on her seasonal debut at Newmarket this month and briefly kicked clear two furlongs out before hanging left and being outstayed by Stay Alert.
Dropping back half a furlong on softer ground shouldn’t inconvenience John and Thady Gosden’s filly, but she's now gone more than a year without a win and the Dahlia run shows she is not the most straightforward.
Verdict: Failed to take advantage of what looked a good opportunity last time, so opposable at the prices. AVOID
City Of Troy
Race: Betfred Derby (4.30 Saturday)
Odds: 3-1
Last season’s leading juvenile bolted up by six and a half lengths in the Superlative Stakes before justifying short odds in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes.
He was sent off the 4-6 favourite for the 2,000 Guineas this month but failed to fire, trailing home a well-held ninth.
Excuses have been put forward for that disappointment, and his trainer Aidan O’Brien sent out Auguste Rodin to win last year’s Derby after a similar Guineas no-show. However, City Of Troy has been a drifter in the betting for this race recently and has obvious questions to answer after Newmarket.
Verdict: Strong claims on his juvenile form but needs to bounce back from an underwhelming reappearance and the recent market vibes are a concern. AVOID
