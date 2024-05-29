Should you back or avoid these four favourites at Epsom's Derby festival?

We assess the chances of four hot favourites across Epsom’s two-day Derby festival . . .

Race: Coronation Cup (3.10 Friday)

Odds: 5-6

Emily Upjohn was an unlucky loser in the 2022 Oaks, in which she stumbled leaving the stalls and lost ground before rallying to lose out in a head-bob to the Aidan O’Brien-trained Tuesday.

John and Thady Gosden’s mare has since claimed Group 1 wins in the Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot and back at Epsom, where she had the high-class Westover a length and three-quarters behind in last year's Coronation Cup.

Emily Upjohn (pink silks) comfortable winner of the Coronation Cup Credit: Warren Little

Emily Upjohn made an encouraging return when fifth in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan and receives weight from lower-rated rivals here.

Verdict: Goes well fresh and this looks weaker than last year’s running, so difficult to oppose. BACK

Race: Betfred Oaks (4.30 Friday)

Odds: 9-4

Aidan O’Brien’s filly ended her juvenile campaign with a Group 1 win in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket, where she showed strong stamina reserves.

She reappeared with a staying-on fifth back at Newmarket in last month’s 1,000 Guineas. The extra half-mile at Epsom looks sure to suit Ylang Ylang on that evidence, and she won’t mind the easing conditions given that she is 2-2 on soft ground.

Verdict: Holds the strongest form in the field and looks to have been crying out for this trip. BACK

Race: Princess Elizabeth Stakes (2.00 Saturday)

Odds: 2-1

Running Lion looked potentially above average when bounding clear in last season’s Pretty Polly Stakes but she failed to kick on afterwards, ending her campaign with a midfield finish in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot.

She was backed into 6-4 favouritism for the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes on her seasonal debut at Newmarket this month and briefly kicked clear two furlongs out before hanging left and being outstayed by Stay Alert.

Running Lion (left) chased home Stay Alert in the Dahlia Stakes last time Credit: Edward Whitaker

Dropping back half a furlong on softer ground shouldn’t inconvenience John and Thady Gosden’s filly, but she's now gone more than a year without a win and the Dahlia run shows she is not the most straightforward.

Verdict: Failed to take advantage of what looked a good opportunity last time, so opposable at the prices. AVOID

Race: Betfred Derby (4.30 Saturday)

Odds: 3-1

Last season’s leading juvenile bolted up by six and a half lengths in the Superlative Stakes before justifying short odds in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes.

He was sent off the 4-6 favourite for the 2,000 Guineas this month but failed to fire, trailing home a well-held ninth.

Excuses have been put forward for that disappointment, and his trainer Aidan O’Brien sent out Auguste Rodin to win last year’s Derby after a similar Guineas no-show. However, City Of Troy has been a drifter in the betting for this race recently and has obvious questions to answer after Newmarket.

Verdict: Strong claims on his juvenile form but needs to bounce back from an underwhelming reappearance and the recent market vibes are a concern. AVOID

