Who remains in contention to run in Saturday's big races at Warwick and Kempton?

Pic D'Orhy , Edwardstone and Banbridge could clash in Saturday's Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase (2.05) after entries were revealed for Saturday's two Premier meetings at Kempton and Warwick.

Johnny de la Hey and his wife Sarah claimed the Grade 2 at Kempton last season with Pic D'Orhy by 16 lengths, and the eight-year-old is on course to bid for back-to-back wins in the £80,000 race. He has won five of his last six starts, but could face some stern opposition this time from the Alan King-trained Edwardstone and Banbridge, who has not been seen since winning a Grade 1 at Aintree last April for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

Haldon Gold Cup winner Elixir De Nutz, Paddy Power Gold Cup runner-up Notlongtillmay, veteran Janidil and Thunder Rock have also been entered.

Kempton's card also features the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle (2.40) and the £100,000 contest has attracted 24 entries including Impose Toi, Nemean Lion , Nurse Susan and Sonigino.

Monbeg Genius (red cap) is a leading contender for the Grand National and could run in Warwick's Classic Chase Credit: John Grossick

The Wigley Group Classic Chase (3.00) is the other £100,000 handicap on Saturday, and Warwick's feature event has attracted 21 entries. The 3m5f handicap has been informative for the Grand National and Monbeg Genius , among the market leaders for Aintree, is a headline entry at the Midlands track.

Grand National regular Any Second Now , Beauport, Major Dundee and the Gavin Cromwell-trained Malina Girl are others to note from the initial entries made.

The Warwick undercard includes the Grade 2 Hampton Court Novices' Chase, worth £75,000 compared to £55,000 last season. Seven smart novice chasers have been entered including Apple Away , Brave Kingdom, Broadway Boy and Grey Dawning.

Sefton Novices' Hurdle winner Apple Away also has the option of the Grade 2 Towton Novices' Chase (1.10) at Wetherby, a race that will run over two miles and three and a half furlongs compared to its previous trip of three miles. Colonel Harry, Crebilly and Meetingofthewaters feature among ten entries for the Towton.

