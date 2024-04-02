'We've got a big season ahead' - William Haggas targeting Ascot return for royal runner Desert Hero

A repeat win at Royal Ascot is at the top of Desert Hero's agenda this season and last year's St Leger third will return to action having been gelded over the winter.

Trained by William Haggas, Desert Hero raised the roof at Ascot last June when providing King Charles and Queen Camilla with their first success at the royal meeting when pouncing late to land the King George V Stakes.

Desert Hero, bred by the late Queen Elizabeth II, subsequently landed the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Goodwood before finishing a close third in the Doncaster Classic in September and hopes are high that he can progress again this season, with the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes back at Ascot in June his first key target.