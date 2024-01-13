'We're worried about the cold snap coming in' - racecourses braced for freezing temperatures next week

Racecourses across Britain are facing the possibility of freezing temperatures next week with officials at Chepstow among those hoping for the warmer side of their forecasts.

Groundstaff across the country have begun preparations to combat the upcoming conditions, which will see several nights of sub-zero temperatures at the start of next week alongside the chance of snow, particularly in the north of the country.

While the Met Office anticipates the worst of the weather to ease by the end of next week, Chepstow's fixture on Tuesday is under great threat.

"We're currently raceable but we're worried about this cold snap coming in," clerk of the course Dai Jones said on Saturday evening. "We're due a little bit of ground frost on Sunday morning and that night we could get as low as -2C.

"There are some forecasts that suggest we might not get it that bad, but Monday afternoon will mark the start of the colder stuff coming in. That Monday night into Tuesday could be as low as -4C.

"If we reach what they suspect then we're going to struggle. We'll need the best forecasts, which say the Sunday night into Monday are only just about freezing.

"If we're not going into Monday night off the back of frozen ground then we've got a slight chance. But to be realistic, the modules are showing it's going to be pretty cold on Monday night and if it gets to those temperatures, it's definitely going to be a challenge."

Frost sheets have been placed at the track, as well as at Haydock and Ascot, where meetings are set to take place on Saturday.

Covers are also down at Plumpton, which was one of two tracks described as frozen in places earlier in the week but is now completely free of frost ahead of its Tuesday fixture. Thursday's meeting at Wincanton faces a reduced threat of snow but must contend with lows of -4C on Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will drop even lower at Lingfield on Monday evening as the course gears up for its three-day Winter Million Festival, beginning on Friday, with the expected -5C similar to last year's forecast which forced the course to call off the final day of the meeting, including the valuable Fleur de Lys Chase.

