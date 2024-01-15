El Fabiolo and Jonbon on course for Clarence House showdown - but only two others entered against them

The much-anticipated clash between El Fabiolo and Jonbon could feature just two other runners after Saturday's BetMGM Clarence House Chase (3.37 ) at Ascot attracted four entries.

The leading two-milers are set for an early meeting before the Champion Chase in March, with the pair both unbeaten this season heading into this weekend's Grade 1 contest.

Jonbon will seek to extend his winning streak to five for Nicky Henderson following his most recent victory in the Tingle Creek last month, but who will ride him remains undecided with Nico de Boinville hoping to return in time from a broken collarbone sustained at the end of last month.

James Bowen is primed to step in as deputy should De Boinville fail to recover and would be having his first ride on the JP McManus-owned eight-year-old, who has climbed to a career-high rating of 170.

The score is one apiece between Jonbon and El Fabiolo heading into Saturday, with the Willie Mullins-trained runner coming out on top in the pair's last meeting in the Arkle before going on to win at the Punchestown festival and then claim the Hilly Way Chase on his reappearance last month.

With £18,567 awarded to the third-placed finisher and £9,275 for fourth, the contest is an attractive proposition for the connections of Unexpected Party and Elixir De Nutz , who are the only other runners entered.

The Dan Skelton-trained Unexpected Party would be the lowest-rated runner in the field off a mark of 141 but the nine-year-old also holds an entry for the 2m5f handicap chase (2.25 ) earlier on the card.

El Fabiolo

Elixir De Nutz

Jonbon

Unexpected Party

Paddy Power: 4-7 El Fabiolo, 5-4 Jonbon, 33 Elixir De Nutz, 50 Unexpected Party.



Royale Pagaille entered for Peter Marsh defence

Royale Pagaille: winner of the Betfair Chase this season Credit: John Grossick

Saturday's action also includes the Sky Bet Peter Marsh Handicap Chase (3.15 2.05 ) at Haydock, which has attracted a more substantial field with 15 entries for the 3m1f Premier handicap.

Heading the weights is the Betfair Chase winner Royale Pagaille , who is bidding for a third consecutive success in the race for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch.

Also likely to feature is the Welsh National winner Iwilldoit and the Jonjo O'Neill-trained Monbeg Genius , who was third in the Coral Gold Cup on his latest start.

Fifteen entries were also made for Haydock's Grade 2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle (2.05 ), with the promising Henderson-trained runner Southoftheborder and the hat-trick-seeking Fiercely Proud among the contenders.

Blackjack Magic

Burrows Diamond

Cap Du Nord

Elvis Mail

Famous Bridge

Git Maker

Iwilldoit

Kilbeg King

Mint Condition

Mister Coffey

Monbeg Genius

Not Sure

Royale Pagaille

Snipe

Up Helly AA King

