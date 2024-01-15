Which tracks are inspecting in Britain and how are things looking for this week's jump racing?

Freezing temperatures are set to hit Britain for the next few nights and the weekend jumps action is under threat. Here is the state of play for the jumps fixtures in the coming days . . .

Tuesday

Chepstow - good to soft, soft in places. 8AM INSPECTION TUESDAY

Temperatures set to fall below freezing at -2 to -4C from early Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Will need best end of forecast to race. First race at 12.55.

Plumpton - good, good to soft in places. 8.30AM INSPECTION TUESDAY

Overnight lows of -3/-4C on Monday night with Tuesday temperatures above 0C around 10am and maximum 3C with bright sunshine forecast. First race at 12.45.

Wednesday

Newbury - good to soft. Frost free under the covers on Monday and -3C Monday night with 3C on Tuesday. Down to -2C Tuesday night with 2/3C raceday, some sunny spells. First race at 1.20.

Southwell - soft, good to soft in places. Ground raceable under fleece on Monday. Monday night -3C and Tuesday night -2C with daytime temperatures of 3C with no snow forecast. First race at 12.30.

Thursday

Ludlow - good to soft, soft in places.

Outlook getting colder from Monday, -2C to -4C nights and 3C to 4C daytime but with chill factor from northerly winds. First race at 1.15.

Newcastle - soft. 8AM INSPECTION TUESDAY

Temperatures remaining cold with Wednesday looking unlikely to get above 1C through the day. Risk of wintry showers. First race at 12.25.

Wincanton - good to soft, frozen in places.

Daily forecast lows Tuesday -4C, Wednesday -3C with maximum temperatures of 3C. Much reduced threat of snow and rain. First race at 12.50.

Friday

Lingfield - good to soft.

Cold nights with overnight lows of -5C on Wednesday with daytime temperatures of 2C/3C. Thursday night -4C with Friday 4C and breezy. First race at 12.40.

Market Rasen - good to soft, soft in places.

Free from frost under covers on Monday. Overnight temperatures set to drop below freezing each night this week (-3/-4C) with highs of 3C each day. First race at 12.30.

Saturday

Ascot - good to soft.

Frost free under the covers on Monday. The forecast is for subzero temperatures each night, with max temperatures during the day no higher than 3C until Saturday. First race at 12.40.

Haydock - soft, good to soft in places.

Cold to the end of the week, with lowest temperature -4C on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Temperatures improve from Saturday, but it will be a race against time. First race at 12.25.

Taunton - good to soft.

Cold and dry week with overnight frosts and low daytime temperatures, which improve somewhat towards the end of the week. First race at 1.05.

Sunday

Fakenham - good to soft, soft in places.

Continuing to have cold, frosty nights, possibly -5C on Wednesday night. Getting warmer into the weekend. First race at 12.20.

Lingfield - good to soft.

Cold week but 5C overnight into Sunday when it's due to be 9C with rain and gusty winds. First race at 12.40.

