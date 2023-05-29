'We'll make the best of where we end up' - Cartmel ready to back premierisation moves

Cartmel has signalled its intention to make the best out of any fixture changes brought in next year as part of the

The summer jumps track welcomed 11,000 racegoers for the traditional May bank holiday season opener on Saturday afternoon, but that fixture could be moved to an earlier or later start time.

The creation of a two-hour Saturday shop window between 2pm and 4pm featuring just two premier meetings and an additional fixture is an attempt to maximise exposure and revenue for the sport.

Three of Cartmel's nine fixtures between May and August fall on a Saturday afternoon and a switch to the morning or evening is unlikely to prove popular with racegoers.

However, Cartmel's general manager Geraldine McKay said the Lake District track is prepared to adapt to any changes as she awaits further details of the two-year trial.

Geraldine McKay: "Our attendance on Saturday was just shy of 11,000 and it was great to be back"

'We want to support the rest of the industry'

"We don't know how next year will look and there's still some detail to be worked through," she said. "Our big Saturdays and the attendances we attract are an integral part of what we do, and we hope we'll still be able to deliver that.

"We want to support the rest of the industry and whatever decisions are taken for the good of the industry, and we'll make the absolute best of where we end up."

Small independent courses cautiously welcomed the significant fixture-list reforms unveiled last Thursday, even though many had previously voiced fears of the major impact on attendances and revenue.

Legal action against the controversial policy had even been mooted this month but Jonjo Sanderson, who represents small independent racecourses on the BHA's commercial committee, said on Thursday his colleagues were broadly supportive of the trial.

"We're waiting for the specific details of what the Saturdays might look like and are not jumping to conclusions," McKay said. "We would hope to still inhabit some point of the afternoon and not a morning or evening.

"Our attendance on Saturday was just shy of 11,000 and it was great to be back. We had very good pre-sales and walk-ups and the prolonged spell of good weather helped with that."

