Independent courses raise prospect of legal action unless BHA accepts 'olive branch' over 'premierisation' policy

Independent courses angered by plans to limit the number of race meetings on Saturday afternoons have warned of legal action unless the BHA accepts an “olive branch” to trial its controversial ‘premierisation’ policy.

The tracks fear serious financial damage from the proposals, which they say would shunt some of their key meetings to morning or late afternoon starts.

The BHA’s commercial committee met last week to discuss the policy, which would involve clearing a window between 2pm and 4pm on 35 Saturdays for fewer, 'premier', fixtures. It is hoped the change would boost betting turnover by providing a less cluttered, high-quality period of racing and spreading the action out over a longer period of the day.