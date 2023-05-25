Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'Broad support' from independent racecourses for premierisation fixture changes

CATTERICK, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Racegoers watch the action from the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Maiden Hurdle at Catterick Racecourse on December 28, 2020 in Catterick, England. (Photo by Tim Goode - Pool / Getty Images)
Catterick: no problems envisaged at the Yorkshire trackCredit: Tim Goode (Getty Images)

Small independent courses have given a cautious welcome to the significant fixture list reforms unveiled on Thursday.

In the build-up to Tuesday's crucial BHA board meeting, at which the proposals were approved, some tracks not aligned to major groups, Jockey Club Racecourses (JCR) and Arena Racing Company (Arc), had been vocally fearful of the premierisation initiative.

James Sanderson, chief executive at Catterick and Thirsk, had even suggested they could launch a legal challenge against a policy which courses were concerned could have a huge impact on attendances and revenue.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter
Published on 25 May 2023Last updated 18:09, 25 May 2023
icon
more inBritain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inBritain