Where next for Economics? We assess the options available for the exciting Dante winner

Economics is one of the most exciting young horses in training. He won the Dante by six lengths and was momentarily favourite for the Derby before connections decided not to supplement him. We weigh up some of the options available to the colt ahead of his eagerly anticipated next run . . .

Sandown: July 6

The Eclipse could be considered the most obvious next port of call. Given that he is a wide-margin Group 2 winner, the obvious thing to do next is chase Group 1 glory. The race is over his optimum trip of a mile and a quarter and for all it would pitch him in against his elders, it comes with a generous weight-for-age allowance which has aided the Classic generation in winning six of the last ten runnings.

He is a best-priced 6-1 third favourite for the race, such is the obvious match between horse and opportunity, but the catch is he needs to be supplemented at a cost of £37,500 on July 1. Given he picked up north of £100,000 for his win at York that might not be a barrier, but the Eclipse is always a red-hot middle-distance contest against experienced older horses and Economics would be taking on the challenge on just his fourth start. It is also worth noting that neither Ancient Wisdom nor God's Window advertised the Dante form in the Derby.

Golden Horn: winner of the Coral-Eclipse in 2015 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Of the six three-year-old winners in the last ten years, Golden Horn was the least experienced, winning the race on just his fifth start. But he was already a Derby winner and the combination of a large supplementary fee, lack of experience and opposition that could be headlined by City Of Troy may just put connections off this task.

Likelihood of running: 2 out of 5

York Stakes (Group 2)

York: July 27

If connections feel the Eclipse is too much to ask on just his fourth start then the Sky Bet York Stakes could be a better opportunity. It's over a course and distance they know he loves, would allow him to take on his elders without facing the hottest of company, and serve as a stepping stone to a race like the Juddmonte International – or other Group 1 targets abroad.

Alflaila (left): winner of last year's York Stakes Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The only downside is he would have to carry a 3lb penalty for his Dante win and it is a less ambitious plan, but given his inexperience and the fact the racecourse vet reported he bled from the nose last time, a softer approach might be required for the time being. If his next run is in Britain the York Stakes could be an attractive proposition.

Likelihood of running: 3/5

Prix Guillaume d'Ornano (Group 2)

Deauville: August 15

The Prix Eugene Adam at Chantilly could arguably come too soon (June 30) for a horse who doesn't appear to be getting rushed back to the track, and therefore the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano could slot in better to his schedule.

It too is a Group 2 restricted to three-year-olds and was won last year by Arc hero Ace Impact, so has some pedigree, but arguably more important is that the race was won in 2021 by the William Haggas-trained Dubai Honour and those good vibes could mean it is a race he comes back for?

Likelihood of running: 4/5

Arlington Million (Grade 1)

Colonial Downs: August 10

Haggas is fond of campaigning his horses internationally and with a race like the Breeders' Cup Turf such an obvious end-of-term target for a horse like Economics, it wouldn't be the biggest surprise if his next start came in America.

The Belmont Derby (July 8) may come too soon, but the Saratoga Derby (August 5) or the more valuable Arlington Million – now held at Colonial Downs in Virginia – could prove a springboard on to Del Mar in November.

Likelihood of running: 3/5

Conclusion

With the Eclipse potentially a bit hot for Economics at this stage, another Group 2 looks the most likely next step, with the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano in August perhaps a shade more likely than the York Stakes given he is seemingly being given an easy time of it after the Dante.Wherever he turns up it will be fascinating to see if he can confirm the impression created that day.

Read these next:

Assessing Wathnan Racing's formidable squadron of stars after huge Royal Ascot spending frenzy

The lowdown on the favourites for the main two-year-old races at Royal Ascot

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels!

Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.