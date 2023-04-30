'We cracked it, just' - Paul Nicholls breaks historic prize-money record by £74

Paul Nicholls hailed a team effort "to be proud of" after he broke his own 15-year-record for prize-money accumulated by a trainer in a jumps season in Britain by just £74.

Nicholls, who was crowned champion trainer for a 14th time at Sandown on Saturday, collected £77,151 on the final day of the season to end with a total of £3,646,585.

He achieved the feat with a third and fourth in the final race of the campaign to beat the record set in the 2007-08 season, when stable legends such as Kauto Star, Denman and Master Minded were among the flagbearers.

The Somerset trainer admitted results on Saturday were disappointing, with the well-fancied Greaneteen, Solo and Killaloan all running below expectation, but the day improved as Knappers Hill scooped £45,560 for landing the bet365 Select Hurdle.

Nicholls broke the record in the last race of the season, as Samarrive and Iceo earned £4,186 and £2,093 for finishing third and fourth in the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

The £74 accounts for around 0.002 per cent of the prize-money earned in the season. Nicholls had said after landing two winners at this season's Cheltenham Festival.

He praised a team effort for the success and said: "We just had one of those days today, but we just cracked it. It wasn't a massively important thing, but it's nice to do it having got this far. It's a little thing all the team have strived for it and they can all be proud of.

"We had a nice winner and some were a bit disappointing, but at this time of year that always happens. Apart from Saturday, they've been in cracking form all season. It's been brilliant and hopefully in October we can go forward again.

"I'm quite pleased too because it reflects quite well on British racing. We get a bit of stick about our prize-money but our jumpers have got nearly £3.7 million this season, which shows it's not that bad. I've got some wonderful owners who really love the sport and are involved because it really is a great sport."

Paul Nicholls prize-money in numbers

Record (2022-23): £3,646,585

Previous record (2007-08): £3,646,511

King George winner and Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame was the highest-earning horse for Nicholls in Britain this season, earning £332,129. Pic D'Orhy, Knappers Hill, Greaneteen, Stage Star, Frodon and Hitman also achieved six-figure earnings.

The yard sent out 161 winners, the third-highest for a season, and Nicholls also pointed to a big campaign for Harry Cobden as another highlight. The stable jockey was highly praised for his efforts on Nicholls' Cheltenham Festival winners Stage Star and Stay Away Fay in March.

Cobden was stood down on Saturday after falling on Enrilo in the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

Nicholls added: "It's a shame Harry never rode his winner because he's been a revelation this season. We missed him for a few races just as Manchester City would losing [Erling] Haaland for a few games. He knows the horses and rides them well.

"We've got a great team headed up by Clifford [Baker, head lad] and I'm proud of everybody. It's been a cracking season, so bring on the next one."

How Paul Nicholls crept past the record

Prize-money earned on the final day of the jumps season

Beau Balko: 5th in 2m novice handicap hurdle: £2,960

Greaneteen: 3rd in Celebration Chase: £17,120

Quel Destin: 3rd in 2m4f novice handicap chase: £5,232

Knappers Hill: Won Grade 2 Select Hurdle: £45,560

Samarrive: 3rd in 2m4f handicap hurdle: £4,186

Iceo: 4th in 2m4f handicap hurdle, £2,093

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.