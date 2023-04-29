Champion Chase campaign on the agenda for 'exceptional' Jonbon after Celebration Chase victory

Jonbon, it turns out, is a two-miler.

An hour before this season’s Tingle Creek, shortly after Jonbon had run away with the Henry VIII, Nicky Henderson was adamant his leading novice would be stepping up in trip after the Arkle.

“I'd love to find out how far he can stay,” he said that cold December day.

A five-and-a-half-length walloping by El Fabiolo in the Arkle furthered the impression Jonbon would have to step up in trip if he was to find success at the Cheltenham Festival, but Henderson is a six-time champion trainer precisely because he listens to his horses rather than telling them what they will be, and after a career-best performance on Saturday he feels Jonbon is telling him to stay at two miles.

Henderson admitted he “ummed and ahhed” all week about running Jonbon in the Celebration Chase while still a novice, a decision he described as “a very un-Henderson tactic”, but he did so to ask a question of the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old.

Jonbon flies over the last fence in the Celebration Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

With Jonbon's victory by three and three-quarter lengths from the Champion Chase second Captain Guinness, with the Cheltenham third and fourth Greaneteen and Editeur Du Gite also occupying the same positions a further 15 and 11 lengths adrift, Henderson felt he got his answer.

"My final deciding reason for running was we'd find out if he could take on these two-milers, who he'd be meeting next year,” explained Henderson. “If he can cope with them around here now, we can start thinking of Tingle Creeks – and that's what he's answered."

Henderson leaned into the last-day-of-school vibes and playfully looked straight down the ITV camera to talk directly to Willie Mullins, who trains not only El Fabiolo but the dual Champion Chase winner Energumene. He said: "Hi Willie, well done, you've had a great week. Stay in Ireland, will you, for the time being, and we'll meet again in March."

Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook shortened Jonbon to 8-1 (from 10) for the Champion Chase at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Jonbon: pulls away from Captain Guinness in the charge to the line Credit: Alan Crowhurst

If it was the most accomplished win of Jonbon’s career, it was not without incident. He led rounding the bend into the back straight but took off early at the fourth and just about made it over. It was a rattling mistake.

For all that Aidan Coleman never looked like parting company, it meant he had to take his time. Over the sixth he was last of five. By the time the Railway fences had been economically negotiated, he was up to third, at the third-last he went second and between the last two he powered to the front to win, going away, from some highly talented rivals.

"He's exceptional. He's such a good horse," was Coleman’s verdict. On the potentially race-ending mistake, he explained: "We were just trying to slow up the race a little as we went very fast early on. The others came around me and he just got racing going to that fence and came out of my hands. He'd usually be very clever but I'd say he got a bit competitive. But at the fences before and after he made ground – he's such a good jumper."

Tellingly, he added: "You can do whatever you want on him, he's so good. I've been saying that for two years."

Rachael Blackmore, rider of runner-up Captain Guinness, said: “He’s run another brilliant race at this level. He tries his best every time he runs and unfortunately there was just one horse who was better than him today. Hopefully he gets his day in the sun soon.”

