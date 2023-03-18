'We've got the bit between our teeth' - Paul Nicholls eyeing record prize-money after festival resurgence
A spirited Paul Nicholls is looking to capitalise on an excellent week at the Cheltenham Festival and break his own record for prize-money in a single season for a British trainer after passing the £3 million mark on Friday.
Nicholls spoke of his delight after ending a two-year drought at jump racing's biggest meeting with success for Stage Star in the Turners' Novice Chase on Thursday, and he doubled up the following day with 18-1 shot Stay Away Fay in the Albert Bartlett.
Yet it was the £132,800 collected from Bravemansgame's courageous second place behind Galopin Des Champs in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup which meant the yard reached £3 million for the first time in four seasons.
