Tuesday's cards at Plumpton and Chepstow abandoned as temperatures drop to -6C
Arctic temperatures, which plummeted to -6C overnight, forced abandonments to Tuesday's jumps fixtures at Chepstow and Plumpton with tracks frozen despite being covered.
Frost sheets were down across the whole of the track at Plumpton on Sunday afternoon but it was far colder than anticipated and a decision was made two hours ahead of its proposed 8.30am inspection time.
At Chepstow, take-offs and landings were protected but the sub-zero temperatures also reached -6C and only set to go above freezing from 11am.
There are still three all-weather cards set to take place at Dundalk and Wolverhampton in the afternoon and Newcastle later.
Published on 16 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 08:08, 16 January 2024
