Two animal rights protesters found guilty and fined for causing disruption on Grand National day last year

Two protesters have been found guilty and fined after blocking roads around Aintree as part of action by animal rights activists on Grand National day last year.

Rosa Sharkey and James Kelly were found guilty of “wilful obstruction of a public highway” at South Sefton Magistrates Court following a two-day trial. Each was fined £250, plus a victim surcharge of £100 and prosecution costs of £200. In addition, Sharkey was fined £100 plus costs of £40 for breaching a conditional discharge.

Ten individuals were charged last year in relation to the Grand National protests organised by Animal Rising. As well as blocking two roads close to the course, a number of protesters made it on to the track at Aintree delaying the start of the Grand National by 14 minutes.

Ben Dyer, detective chief inspector of Merseyside Police, said: “Sharkey and Kelly relied heavily on their right to freedom of expression under article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights during their court hearing. But despite this they were both found guilty and issued fines by the district judge.

“Merseyside Police respects the right to a peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will never be tolerated.

“I hope this sends a clear message and acts as a deterrent to others that we will put you before the courts to be prosecuted for these serious actions.”

Seven other defendants – Sarah Love, Zoe Able, Lucia Alexander, Jamie Carter, Elenor Kenny, Tobias Brown and Andrew Houghton – have pleaded not guilty to the same charge as the two convicted protesters. A trial has been set for May 22-24.

The final individual, John Edwards, has been charged with, and pleaded not guilty to, stopping/causing a vehicle to remain at rest on a carriageway of a motorway and will be tried at the same time.

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content